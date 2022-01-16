Dissatisfaction is the main symptom of burnout at work. This was announced on January 16 by family and children’s consultant, coach and psychologist Ekaterina Davydova.

Due to dissatisfaction, productivity decreases, chronic fatigue appears, the expert said.

She explained that with burnout, the motivation that attracted a person at the beginning of work no longer affects him. According to Davydova, you can burn out at any age, mainly those whose professions involve constant contact with people are subject to this condition.

“For the majority, this (burnout) manifests itself in physical symptoms – frequent illnesses begin. Someone goes into deviant behavior – for example, a person allowed himself a glass of wine once every two weeks, and when burned out, he began to drink regularly, ”said the psychologist in an interview with “Moslentoy”.

In December, the majority of Russians (75%) showed signs of emotional burnout, most often residents of Novosibirsk, Kazan and St. Petersburg spoke about the existence of a problem.

In September, MEDSI Premium psychologist Ekaterina Kulagina told Izvestia about how to detect signs of emotional and professional burnout in yourself and others and how to cope with this condition.

The expert recommended that she analyze her stay at work, revise her values, and talk about it with her superiors and partners.