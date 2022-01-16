Taliban use of tear gas (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) during the dispersal of a women’s rally in Kabul can be considered humane. Political scientist Andrei Serenko gave such an assessment of the actions of the radicals, his words are quoted in Telegram-channel “Radio Sputnik”.

Previously, according to him, the militants hit with butts and fired over their heads. The specialist stressed that there should be no illusions about changing the Taliban’s policy towards women.

“The Taliban would be happy to shoot all these disgruntled women, but they cannot afford it, because they have not solved the problem of international recognition,” Serenko explained. He also noted that, first of all, the militants are interested in the opinion of the United States and the West, since it is from them that the Taliban expect to receive large material assistance.

Earlier it was reported that Afghan women took to the rally against the restrictions imposed by the Taliban, as well as violations of the rights and freedoms of women. The militants used tear gas to disperse a mass protest.