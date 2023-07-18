Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Doha today, Tuesday, on an official visit to the State of Qatar. According to Qatar News Agency (QNA) today, upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, Kishida and the accompanying delegation were received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Hassan bin Mohammed Rafi Al Emadi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan, and Satoshi Maeda, Ambassador of Japan. at Doha.

Kishida had stressed the importance of his visit to Qatar, which is his first since assuming the position of prime minister, describing the relations between the two countries as solid, with great potential for developing bilateral cooperation.