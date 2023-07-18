💣🚨JOAN LAPORTA on BERNARDO SILVA 👀The response of the president, Joan Laporta, when asked by Bernardo Silva: 😱 Are you going to sign Bernardo Silva? Laporta: I would like to, now!🔥 🎥 @socblaugranafc pic.twitter.com/cS8VSh4p1x — Soc Blaugrana (@socblaugranafc) July 17, 2023

However, the German midfielder himself has rejected all kinds of offers in recent months as he does not want to leave the Bavarian club, and the entity itself is aware of this. Even so, Bayern rates the player between 40 and 50 million euros. The Premier would be done.

👨🏻🔙😊 Long live Betis, hey. pic.twitter.com/bV8TMUSYT2 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) July 18, 2023