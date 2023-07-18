We start Tuesday with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market… Go to the end to find out all the last hour, the market with more customers than ever.
”Vini did not comment on leaving, sometimes in the heat of the moment he even thought about it. I didn’t think about that, I don’t think about leaving Real Madrid. At Real Madrid it is very complicated because Mbappé or Kane come every year… When I arrived there was a lot of talk about Pogba… I have no information. We’re going to wait. I hope he comes He’s going to help us a lot, he’s a star, but we don’t know anything,” said the Real Madrid footballer.
“Cristiano has opened Pandora’s box and now everyone wants to go to Arabia.” “It is not as UEFA says, that only veterans go to Arabia. This year high-quality players like Jota or Rubén Neves are coming”. LaLiga “has lost quality”: “The only one that is at a higher level is the Premier”, these were the best declarations of the Portuguese after the match. Judge for yourself.
A fan caught Laporta in his vehicle and asked him about his options to sign Bernardo a Silva. This was the reply from the Barça president: “I would like to now.”
”Mbappé’s will is clear and he will not change the road map that he has designed with his mother Fayza Lamari to fulfill the last year of his contract that remains. Al-Khelaïfi is going to give a speech in which he will send a hint to Mbappé in front of all the players. It is being a long-distance race to see who has the upper hand, where Mbappé clearly has it,” said the journalist specializing in Ligue 1.
“The market experts with whom we have spoken, representatives and agents, who do not deal directly with the Mbappe case, say that when they read in the press that it is a long summer they do not agree. The moment PSG pays Kylian 40 million, he will renew. It is more likely that Mbappé will appear in the third game of the preseason against Barça with the Real Madrid shirt, than suddenly he will do so on matchday four of the league. I see Madrid calm, but less calm than they want to appear, since without a center forward, the team is lame” said one of the authorized voices of Real Madrid.
The Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg confirms it: Tuchel is pressing Bayern to get a new ‘number 6’ to replace Leon Goretzka, with whom he does not have for the next season.
However, the German midfielder himself has rejected all kinds of offers in recent months as he does not want to leave the Bavarian club, and the entity itself is aware of this. Even so, Bayern rates the player between 40 and 50 million euros. The Premier would be done.
Manchester City returned to activity on Monday with medical examinations and this Tuesday they will make contact with the pitch in what will be the start of a new season for the squad, including internationals. One of the most tense moments will be the reunion between Pep Guardiola and Joao Cancelo, who returns to the club to which his rights belong after half a year on loan at Bayern. Will he stay to fill the gap left by Walker?
Betis makes the return of Bellerín official. After a year out, the former Barça player is dressing the Verdiblanca shirt again.
Leipzig make the signing of Chadaille Bitshiabu official. The former PSG player signs for the German team until 2028. The Red Bull factory continues to bet on young talent for the future. PSG continues to lighten the squad to make room for the signings.
Liverpool returns for Tchouameni. The English team is seeing that they can lose two of their starting midfielders; Henderson and Fabinho. The two have big offers from Saudi and could say goodbye to Klopp. Faced with this circumstance, Liverpool once again set its sights on Tchouameni. For Madrid it is non-transferable.
