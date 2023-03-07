Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 10:50





The PP has suspended from militancy, on the eve of 8-M, the mayor of Villar de Cañas (Cuenca), José María Saiz, after he insulted the minister Irene Montero on account of being a sentimental partner of Pablo Iglesias. This is how the party in Castilla La Mancha has made it known this Tuesday, after the Committee of Rights and Guarantees of the formation made this decision.

During an interview, Saiz said of the head of Equality that “his mouth is full of sores from sucking on the pigtails.” A macho comment that was immediately condemned by the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “I neither share the words nor do I share the attitude, nor do they seem adequate or appropriate to me, nor do they represent the sentiment of the PP,” the Galician leader wrote on Twitter. “I will not accept – he added – any attack on the dignity of a woman under the acronym of the PP”.

Shortly after, the alderman apologized to Irene Montero and assured that “he should have criticized his political management without undermining his dignity.” The PP then confirmed the opening of an information file “immediately” and the Guarantees Committee began work on the file open to Saiz, which culminates today with his suspension.