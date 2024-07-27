Lavrov: The West has begun to realize the impossibility of Russia’s defeat

The West has begun to realize that Russia is not defeated, which is why it has recently begun to voice various ideas for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference, he is quoted by RIA News.

The minister noted that he did not consider it necessary to comment on the numerous proposals that were now “pouring out like a horn of plenty.” The head of the foreign policy department explained such changes in the West’s rhetoric by the fact that politicians realized “the worthlessness of Zelensky and his regime.”

Lavrov added that Russia has no illusions about the approach of Western countries to continue working to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. He recalled that when an open referendum with many international observers was held in Crimea, its results were not recognized, since the West declared a violation of the principle of territorial integrity. At the same time, the separation of Kosovo occurred without any referendum. “The West applauded, in general, it orchestrated this separation,” the minister said.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also ruled out Russia’s capitulation to Ukraine. He also stressed that all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved.