Senator Kosikhina: Schoolchildren need to be told about the prestige of blue-collar jobs

In Russia, they have called for telling schoolchildren about the prestige of blue-collar jobs and sending them on mandatory excursions to enterprises. Senator Natalia Kosikhina made this proposal, she is quoted by RIA News.

She noted that blue-collar jobs need to be popularized among the younger generation with the help of videos and interviews with young professionals who have chosen these areas for themselves. It is also worth introducing factory visits in schools, during which children will be able not only to see the production process with their own eyes, but also to try their hand.

For schoolchildren over 16, we can “consider the issue of a full day of work in production together with a foreman,” Kosikhina said. It is the practical implementation of interesting tasks that can encourage young people to choose blue-collar jobs, she believes. “It is important for us that this direction is implemented not only in theory, but also in practice,” the senator emphasized.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Youth Policy Artem Metelev said that after the simplification of employment rules in Russia, there is more work for minors. According to the deputy, 90 percent of young people want to earn extra money in the summer.