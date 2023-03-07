Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A great controversy is the one started by the Sinaloan singer, Caroline Ross yeahhe vocalist of Enigma Norteño, Ernesto Barajas, after the young woman who will find fame on social networks will dismiss the corrido singer as incongruous for a publication in which asked for “union”in the artistic community of Sinaloa.

The foregoing arose after the young Carolina Ross, will consider that the words of Ernesto Barajas are not entirely true, as she recalled that when she began to grow in the artistic world, he tried to belittle her talent.

“I would love to believe you, but when I started to be known and attend important events you publicly threw dirt at me… When you didn’t even know me”Carolina Ross wrote to the leader of Enigma Norteño.

In response to this, Ernesto Bajaras denied Ross’s statement, pointing out that against him he is someone who has always walked with respect, because “throwing at women” is not in his education, since he always seeks to “support female talent” .

Likewise, in some Instagram stories, the vocalist also pointed out that Carolina Ross’s comments do not affect his vision of what he wants for the regional Mexican genre in Sinaloa, because there will always be “someone who thinks differently. A little stain on the rice.” of those who nevertheless respect his opinion.

Carolina Ross considered that the situation that Ernesto Barajas exposed is nothing compared to the one she experienced, as she recalled that the singer supposedly made offensive comments against him from the official account of Enigma Norteño.

“When I found out about the comment, I felt very bad, because I said, how is it that this person perceives me like this, if we have spoken in his life, he does not know me so that he is speaking ill of me … What I do It gave me feeling that this man messed with a girl. At that time I was 22 years old… In other words, he messed with me and I was more of a woman because it’s very difficult to get out in the industry… It hurt me“Carolina Ross mentioned in her Instagram stories.

Likewise, the young woman also issued a warning pointing out to Ernesto Bajaras that he knows things, as he reiterated that his call for union that the vocalist made through social networks “is not consistent.”