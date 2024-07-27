Can Italy win medals today, July 27, at the 2024 Paris Olympics? Which athletes should we watch? What time do they compete?



The Olympics schedule for today It offers a very rich menu. For the blue colors, three names in particular to keep an eye on.

In the women’s time trial, Elisa Longo Borghini will compete in the race scheduled between 2.30pm and 4pm.

In the men’s time trial, the focus is on Filippo Ganna who will start at 5.32pm in the race that is set to finish around 6pm.

In women’s judo, category -48 kg, chance for Assunta Scutto. The journey in the scoreboard begins at 11:30. The final of the tournament is at 17:38.