Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al Ain coach, Argentine Hernan Crescio, gave the opportunity to 24 players from the “Boss” list to participate in the first friendly match with the Moroccan club, Nahda Athletic Club, which ended in a 3-3 draw at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, as part of the “Boss” preparatory camp for the new season.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw, with the “leader” scoring three goals through Laba Kodjo in the 12th minute, Alejandro Kaku in the 15th minute, and Josna Abenafe in the 70th minute, while the Renaissance Athletic Club team’s three goals were scored by Mahmoud Benhalib in the 8th, 36th, and 55th minutes.

Al Ain coach tested 24 players in the match, starting with the following lineup: Khalid Eisa, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Khalid Al Hashemi, Kwame Atun, Solomon Soso, Yahya Nader, Park Young-woo, Matias Palacios, Kaku, and Laba Kodjoe.

The coach made 13 substitutions, with the following players coming on: Mohammed Saeed Bousanda, Khaled Batti, Ahmed Barman, Khaled Al Balushi, Sekou Baba, Michel Dramane, Abdul Karim Traore, Bastian Kawa, Jonatas da Santos, Josna Epifani, Mohammed Awadallah, Hamid Mohammed and Haliro Sarki.

The friendly match was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Club Company, along with Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mahmoud and Mohammed Saif Al Ketbi, members of the Board of Directors of the Club’s Football Company.

The “Boss” will meet in the second friendly match with Nahdat Berkane, the runner-up of the Moroccan league last season, next Thursday evening, and will play the third friendly match against the newly promoted Riyadi Kénitra to the second division, scheduled for August 5, before concluding its preparations with an anticipated summit match against Raja Casablanca, the Moroccan league champion last season, which will be played on Saturday evening, August 10.

Al Ain will return to the UAE on August 11 to continue training at Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium, in preparation for the start of the new season on the 17th of the same month.