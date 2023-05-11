Mexico City.- A total of 33 Provisional Stays of type “A” and “B”, operated by the National Institute of Migration (INM), will temporarily suspend its activity while the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) concludes with the supervision of the facilities.

The Migration regulation says that Provisional Stays are physical facilities authorized by the INM where the migrant population is detained who does not accredit before the corresponding authority their regular migratory situation.

The CNDH will render a special report about the conditions in which the migratory stations are located as well as the characteristics of the migratory flows that currently transit through the Mexican territory and their problems.

The inspected Provisional Stays will be 14 “A” and 19 “B” type located throughout the country where around 1,306 migrants are staying.

Likewise, the INM reported that Provisional Stays “A” allow a maximum stay of 48 hours, and “B” up to 7 days.