HS Turku | The boy trio attacked the rude river on their own – Even the mayor himself praised the act

Three Kasi graders have already lifted a hundred bicycles from Aurajoki. The city of Turku awarded the boys on Thursday morning.

Three a boy from Kasi class has been cleaning the bottom of Turku’s Aurajoki since the beginning of April. Now the trio has already raised almost a hundred bicycles, a dozen electric scooters and three shopping carts from the ground.

HS told about the boys’ cleaning job a couple of weeks ago. One of the boys Benjamin Venhomaa had built a three-pronged hook to which he had attached a 15-meter rope.