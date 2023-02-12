Stunt driving, high-speed chases, wads of money and burning vehicles: this is the dangerous world of smuggling in Tunisia. These smugglers risk their lives and freedom to bring fuel, cigarettes and household items into Tunisia, but they also share their exploits online, glorifying this risky and illegal business on platforms like Tik Tok.

These daredevil drivers risk everything to load vans with fuel, TVs, appliances and more. They are brought across the border from neighboring Libya and Algeria, often playing cat-and-mouse games with the police on desert highways.

There are various hashtags and accounts on Tik Tok where smugglers share their exploits. They use coded language to avoid detection by the police, but the videos still get millions of views.

While most of these smugglers keep their identities secret, one of them agreed to speak to France 24’s Observers on condition of anonymity.

“Getting into this business is harder than you think. I didn’t finish high school and I had a relative who was already in the bootlegging business. He was the one who got me into this. Smuggling saved me from being unemployed. I had to work and earn a living. Otherwise, how would I support my family?” says the Tunisian smuggler.

Smugglers work as a team, usually driving in a multi-vehicle convoy. Sometimes one will act as a lookout, warning the others of customs and police checkpoints. Other times, a vehicle will sacrifice itself by speeding up to distract the police.