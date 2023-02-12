E-sports | The 21-map winning streak ended – G2 was still in a class of its own in Katowice

G2 Esports took the second consecutive tournament victory from Poland, but the handsome winning streak ended in the finals.

G2 Esports marched to a completely overwhelming championship in the biggest tournament of the beginning of the year, the traditional IEM Katowice. In the finals, G2 Nujers defeated the world’s second-ranked Heroic 3–1 (16–12 Nuke, 16–13 Mirage, 11–16 Inferno, 16–7 Ancient).

In addition to Heroic, BIG, FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere and Team Liquid experienced the superiority of G2. Inferno, which lost in the finals, was G2’s only map loss in the entire tournament.

The European team received $400,000 for the win. G2 includes Bosnian cousins NIkola “NiKo” Kovač and Nemanja “huNter-” KovačRussian Ilya “m0NESY” OsipovDanish Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen and Australian Justin “jks” Savage.

IEM Katowice CS 2023 (top16) 1. G2 Esports ($400,000) 2. Heroic ($180,000) 3.–4. Team Liquid, Natus Vincere ($80,000) 5.–6. Team Vitality, Outsiders ($40,000) 7.–8. FaZe Clan, Complexity ($24,000) 9.–12. OG, Team Spirit, Fnatic, IHC Esports ($16,000) 13.–16. MOUZ, Ninjas in Pajamas, Cloud9, BIG ($10,000)

Katowice victory was especially tasty for G2 fans, because a year ago, the final ended despite high expectations with a harsh 0-3 loss against FaZe.

Now the result was one of the finest victories in the history of the organization – and the second in a row. In December, the team ended a dry season of more than four years after winning the BLAST Premier world finals played in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi also started a shocking winning streak at G2, which has already stretched to 12 matches. Because of the lost Inferno, however, G2’s astonishing 21-map winning streak ended.

in Katowice did not see Finnish success this year. Having played in the final last year Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen led by Ninjas in Pajamas was immediately eliminated in the group stage with two losses. Eetu “sAw” Sahan coached by ENCE, was unexpectedly sent home already in the Play-in phase.