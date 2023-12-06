Vorwerk released the new model in June 2023 Folletto VR7s robot vacuum cleaner with emptying basea high-performance and programmable tool, available both on the official website of the company and in Vorwerk Point stores present throughout Italy.

The company has become popular thanks to its particular approach, based on consistency and trust, and is famous for its home sales with demonstration, in which Folletto agents assist the customer throughout the sales process.

However, Vorwerk has recently decided to further simplify the sales process by expanding the possibilities of customers, who can now choose to go directly to the stores or purchase conveniently online, depending on their preferences.

The Folletto VR7s Robot Vacuum Cleaner includes a optimized modular cleaning system compared to that of the previous VK7 cordless model and allows you to program suction and washing of floors, carpets and other textiles, making household cleaning easier.

Able to quickly map locations and equipped with an emptying and charging base, the new Folletto model it is particularly silent, practical and compliant with hygiene and safety standards.

Electronic components of the Folletto VR7s Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The rapid and precise mapping of spaces is due to LiDAR technology present in the robot: this component allows the device to coordinate navigation and scan the room. Furthermore, it comes with a series of fall sensors and the Tof time-of-flight sensor used in object waste system, the Folletto robot can detect obstacles and avoid them, accurately calculate the distances between it and the various objects in the environment and move efficiently in the room without blocking or causing any damage.

The Folletto VR7s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with a lithium ion battery characterized by high capacity, it has an autonomy of 140 minutes on hard floors in ECO mode, or approximately 80 m² of space.