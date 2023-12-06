The quarterfinals of the 2023 Professional League Cup were played in Argentine soccer, and the two semifinals were defined, and therefore the four teams classified for the stage prior to the final.
This time, unlike last year, The crossings are being in a neutral stage. In case of equality in the 90 minutes, they will go directly to penalties, as happened with these two qualifiers, Platense and Godoy Cruz, who surpassed their respective rivals, Huracán and Banfield, in this way. Below, the preview of this clash.
In which stadium is Platense-Godoy Cruz played?
Date: Saturday December 9
Location: Rosario, Argentina
Stadium: Marcelo Bielsa (Newell’s)
Schedule: 18:00 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 17:00 in Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela and 16:00 in Colombia, Ecuador.
Referee: To confirm
How can you see the Platense-Godoy Cruz?
TV channel: TNT Sports-ESPN Premium (with the contracted Soccer PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Platense?
Martín Palermo has the chance to repeat the eleven that took the field from the beginning in San Juan, against Huracán, and that achieved qualification on penalties, since he has had no injuries or suspensions in that match.
What is the latest news from Godoy Cruz?
Tombino coach Daniel Oldrá has one return and two doubts: defender Federico Rasmussen will return, who met the suspension date due to the yellow limit and will regain his place in the central defense instead of Brian Salvareschi. In this way, the defense will be the same as always, completed with Lucas Arce, Pier Barrios and Thomas Galdames. In the middle of the field, Bruno Leyes can return, but Nuñez’s good performance against Banfield makes the coach doubt. The other unknown is an issue to be resolved that for now remains unanswered: Daniel Barrea or Salomón Rodríguez as attacking center, both far from the desired level.
Possible alignments
Platense: Macagno; Morgantini, Vázquez, Suso, Marcich; Russo, Díaz, Castro, Ocampo; Pellegrino, Martínez
Godoy Cruz: Russian Rodriguez; Lucas Arce, Pier Barrios, Federico Rasmussen and Thomas Galdame; Nicolás Fernández, Leyes or Nuñez, Tadeo Allende, Tomás Conechny, Hernán López Muñoz, Salomón Rodríguez or Daniel Barrea.
Forecast
Godoy Cruz will win 2 to 1, with goals from López Muñoz and Allende (Ronaldo Martínez will make partial equality)
