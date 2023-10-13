In May 2019, the Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promoted a law that prohibited children from attending drag shows However, a federal court issued a stay of this legislation.

Within his journey as president, DeSantis He promoted laws that generated controversy. Some of the most mentioned were the legislation that prohibited teachers from addressing gender identity and sexual orientation from the early years until third grade or the law that requires schools to have an online database with the information of each book available so that parents can determine if there is any inappropriate content and the Department of Education can review it.

Although his initiatives have legislative support, on this occasion Justice did not support one of the ideas of the Governor of Florida. Specifically, the norm of drag shows that the state sought to apply since last July 1.

As part of the so-called child protection law, an initiative was promoted with the intention of punishing people or businesses that allowed minors under 18 years of age to witness drag shows known as drag queens, These actions, in accordance with what was proposed by the administration of DeSantis, They are forms of lascivious entertainment.

According to what was known at the time, the person who admitted a child to such a show would face charges of first-degree crime that could result in a year in prison and a fine of up to US$1,000. In the event that it was not a person but a hotel, theater, restaurant or club, the fine would go up to US$5,000 and US$10,000 in the event of termination in violation. Additionally, the State Department of Business Regulations could revoke the business’s license.

Florida sought to put limits on drag shows Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / EL TIEMPO

Drag shows will continue without restrictions in Florida

In accordance with Newsweekthe 11th Circuit Court of Appeals USA supported the ruling of District Judge Gregory Presnell, pointing out that the project that would affect the realization of drag shows was not supported enough, so now Florida will not be able to promulgate the law.

It should be said that although the legislation did not specifically indicate the word dragthe community interpreted that this type of spectacle was undoubtedly involved because it referred to live exhibitions in which there was “lewd conduct, or lewd exposure of prostheses or imitation genitals or breasts, in which it seeks to attract lascivious interests.” , shameful or morbid and there are obviously offensive exhibits, without serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for the public.

Although the law was due to go into effect on July 1, Orlando restaurant Hamburger Mary, known for its shows drag for the whole family, sued the administration arguing that the legislation was too vague and would be affecting his business and violating his freedom of expression. The court agreed with them and that is why the initiative will not be applied.