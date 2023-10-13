Washington – The American poet has died at the age of 80 Louise Glückawarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2020. This was announced by Yale University, where he taught.

Born in New York, considered one of the greatest figures of American poetry, she was honored by the Swedish Academy “for her characteristic poetic voice”, becoming the sixteenth woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

In 2022 she received the Lerici Pea Lifetime Achievement Award in La Spezia and connected with the ceremony speaking from Boston.