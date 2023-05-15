The Minister for Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, made it very clear on Monday in Cartagena that the project to expand the port of Escombreras, known as Barlomar, and that of Gorguel, both designed to house merchandise containers, “are not compatible«, due to limitations in the »capacity of economic resources». For this reason, she explained that the regional government, led by Fernando López Miras, has to decide between one and the other. She said it in Cartagena, moments before holding a meeting with the candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community, José Vélez, with the also candidate for mayor of Cartagena, Manuel Torres, with militants and supporters.

Raquel Sánchez believes that the Autonomous Community, as well as the Port of Cartagena, “have already de facto rejected” the El Gorguel project by presenting the Barlomar project in 2021. The minister indicated that the regional administration should make her position official, because “both projects cannot be a reality.” This initiative is already in the environmental process and it is expected that the expansion works of the Port can start in 2024 with an execution period of 8 years. The new terminal will involve a public-private investment of 822 million euros and will generate 18,000 jobs. It will occupy 58 hectares of surface reclaimed from the sea in the Escombreras dock, specifically in the southwest dock.

In his appearance before the media on the terrace of the El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena, Sánchez also announced the upcoming electrification of the Cartagena-Chinchilla railway line for people and goods, although he did not give deadlines or detail how much money will be invested. He did specify that “it will form part of the Ministry’s project portfolio”, and that he will get down to work to carry out this initiative “as soon as possible”. He clarified that after carrying out the first studies “we will know quantities, costs and execution dates.”

The AVE to Cartagena, in 2026



During his speech, he also referred to the arrival of the AVE in Cartagena as a “milestone” and that “work is being done” on various sections of the works so that the arrival is, he said, “as soon as possible.” “There is an estimate of 2026. We already have the platform awarded and the project is ready to launch the tender, so if it is not in 2026 it will be a little later,” he added.

For José Vélez, this announcement responds “to one of the great needs of the Region in terms of railways: the recovery of the natural connection with the center of the country, which was intended to dismantle the PP.” “With the electrification of the line we are thinking of the citizens of the Region, especially working families, offering a fast and economical alternative to the AVE service through Alicante, which the Popular Party agreed to” he added.

The socialist leader recalled the historical investment that the central government is carrying out, to renew the railway network in the Region. In total, he assured, in railway infrastructures in the Region of Murcia, more than 2,308 million euros have already been committed in completed, ongoing and planned works until 2026.

More proximity services



Velez valued the new proximity services between Murcia and Cartagena, because there are already twenty daily circulations, ten in each direction, on weekdays, and 12 on Saturdays and Sundays, six in each direction in both cases. «We respond to another of the main claims of citizens: the improvement of the rail connection between Murcia and Cartagena. The PP turned its back on this need for years », he pointed out.

For his part, the PSOE candidate for Cartagena City Council, Manuel Torres, took advantage of the minister’s visit to demand a “dignified” rail connection. “We need the goods to leave population centers.” In addition, he has requested that FEVE connect the area around the Mar Menor. Precisely, on this claim, Raquel Sánchez said that if he becomes mayor of the port city, the ministry will endorse this project, to further structure the region.