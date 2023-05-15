Smurfs Kart it will also come up PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from August 22, 2023. The information popped up by mistake already a few hours ago, but now comes the official confirmation through an official statement and the Microids site page, publisher of the game.

Recall who Smurfs Kart is already available on Nintendo Switch from November 5, 2022. The game offers 12 paths based on the world of the Smurfs, such as the village, the forest, a dam, a swamp and even Gargamel’s house. There are a total of 12 Smurfs to choose from, each distinguished by a special power at their disposal.

Smurfs Kart allows up to four people to play alone or with friends in local split-screen. Then there are additional modes, such as the mirrored course and timed modes. Below you can see the official trailer for Smurfs Kart for Xbox and PlayStation.

In our review for the Nintendo Switch version, we explained to you that Smurfs Kart is a limited game in terms of technical, stylistic and above all in terms of gameplay: the number of contents is limited and lacks variety. We will have to see if these versions will be updated or if they will be a faithful copy of the Switch version.