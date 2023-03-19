The Minister for Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, who attended this Sunday to present the socialist candidacy for Caravaca City Council headed by Mª José Soria, declared at the end of the act that “we are willing to analyze the possibility of improving the AVE service; although it must be recognized that the connection time with Madrid has been greatly reduced; evidently in those services that are direct it has been reduced more than in those that have stops in other cities; but we are always open to studying new needs, new proposals».

Likewise, the minister highlighted the start-up this Monday of the local train service between Cartagena and Murcia: «Tomorrow new connections with new frequencies with Cartagena will be put into service; but we are open to analyzing more frequencies to improve the service with Madrid. To this day, the existing demand is being responded to, with four daily services, of which two are direct.

Sánchez, who is of Caravacan ancestry since his father was born on Planchas street in this town, also referred to the progress that has been made in the tunnel works for the Murcia-Almería line that channels its passage through Alcantarilla, being one of the main infrastructures of the high-speed route between the two capitals. The construction of the tunnel allows the permeability of the high-speed line as it passes through Alcantarilla, in addition to uniting neighborhoods and generating new spaces for citizens.







Some 400 people attended the presentation of the socialist candidacy that took place in the cloister of the old Jesuit convent and that included the participation of Pepe Moreno, general secretary of the PSOE in Caravaca, and José Vélez, candidate for the presidency of the Autonomous Community and general secretary of the PSRM, who was in charge of closing the event.

Five socialist women for the Northwest



The general secretary of the Caravaqueño socialists, José Moreno, welcomed the more than 400 people who gathered to support the components of the candidacy led by María José Soria for the upcoming municipal elections on 28-M. Moreno highlighted the honesty, work and management capacity of the socialist candidate for mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz as well as the initiatives that he carried out during the 2015-2019 legislature in which she was in charge of various areas of Government .

He also stressed the fact that the five socialist candidacies for the five municipalities of the Northwest region are headed by five women. Soria was the next to intervene to defend the need for a policy centered on people, “a close policy – he stated – in which the well-being of the neighbors is truly the main objective of all the efforts and all the work that we are capable of to develop”.

The minister, who confessed to feeling “at home” when remembering that she was in the city where her father and paternal grandparents were born, defended the support of the Government of Spain led by Pedro Sánchez and the defense of public services: “We have increased 45% of the budgets allocated to dependency, health, education, pensions and in order to make this commitment a reality it is necessary to distribute the burdens and that those who have the most contribute more; You cannot cut services and eliminate taxes on those who have the most, which is what the PP does where it governs, it bothers us that we raise taxes on the great fortunes, on the banks, on the electric companies that are profiting in these times and we have said ‘up to here’; the benefits are legitimate but in moments of crisis you have to pitch in and help”. “There is not a single citizen – she added – who has not benefited from the measures of this Government”.

“We care about Murcia and we care about Caravaca”



“From the Government, we are demonstrating that politics can be done in a different way and, if you want, you can help those who need it most,” said the minister, who added that “in recent months we have seen that Spain is one of the countries in the Eurozone that has the lowest inflation and we are the economy of the European Union that is growing the most.

Likewise, Sánchez made a tour of various issues related to the Region of Murcia, where he considers that “decency in politics must be recovered, because the legacy of the PP has been corruption,” he said, referring to the motion of censure that was blocked by the votes of defecting deputies. “This region needs something else, a government committed to honesty and transparency and it cannot wait any longer, because this region is in the queue for social exclusion in Spain and this is very painful.”

Sánchez announced that in the coming weeks the Housing Law, the first in the history of democracy, will be approved: «It cannot be that young people cannot access a home, that there are families that cannot pay rent or a mortgage”. The minister influenced the investment effort of the Government of Spain in the Region of Murcia and assured that they have “changed the course of the grievance policy with this region and we have multiplied the investments. There were some who thought that the arrival of High Speed ​​to Murcia was not going to be possible and a few months ago it was a reality.

In reference to this infrastructure, he stressed that “what we have done in this region has been something historic, we have brought High Speed ​​to Murcia and, also, as the neighbors wanted, buried.” «We execute the projects, as we are doing with the works of the A-33 or the Northwest Arc, not like the PP that takes out the projects when there are elections and then leaves them in the drawer and is never heard from again, as happens with the Caravaca – Lorca highway and the extension of the highway from Caravaca to Venta de Cavila”.

He also referred, among other investments, to the 4.5 million euros from the Commonwealth of Canales del Taibilla to provide water to the districts and the industrial estate, to the restoration projects of the façade and the roofs of the basilica of la Vera Cruz with 1.5% cultural or housing rehabilitation projects.