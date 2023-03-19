Linda Caicedo set off the alarms this Saturdayafter retiring with serious signs of pain from the game that his team, the women’s Real Madrid, lost 0-1 against Tenerife in the Spanish league.

In his fourth game with the Spanish team, Caicedo started again as a starter, after having done so in the last duel against Atético de Madrid. And although this time he started from the left wing, the movements of the young figure of the National Team were all over the field. His participation, in the midst of a strong rival defensive block, seemed to presage some clear scoring opportunity. However, at minute 30, in the middle of an offensive by her team, the Colombian reached the edge of the large area in search of the ball. There, a collision with the Venezuelan defender Verónica Herrera, who swept to win the ball, left her lying on the ground.

Although the first signs of pain suggested that the blow had been at the height of the lower back, EL TIEMPO learned this Sunday the first report given to the playerafter talking with a close source.

(You can read: Linda Caicedo breaks down in tears after being injured with Real Madrid: strong video).

Linda’s hit report

Linda Caicedo’s injury. Photo: DAZN Screenshots

In this Saturday’s match, Caicedo immediately requested medical assistance and, amid the applause of the Madrid crowd, left to be treated. Counted seconds later, she returned to the court to try to continue, but the pain forced her to leave the court in the middle of a heartbreaking cry around minute 34. In the end, she was replaced at 38 ‘by the French attacker Naomi Feller.

Now, as this newspaper learned, in Real Madrid the spirits would not be exasperated, because the first report given to the player was that of a blow to her left buttockwhich, for the moment, would not leave consequences for Caicedo.

“I spoke to her and fortunately it was just a blow, that’s what they told her”the source remarked to this newspaper.

So far, officially, the Spanish team has not spoken. Studies continue to be carried out to assess the severity of the blow.

At the moment, Caicedo reappeared next Saturday in the top game of the Spanish league, against Barcelona.

Linda Caicedo retires injured in her first home game with the women’s Real Madrid. His crying says it all. pic.twitter.com/YPNpYGcleF – Andrés Felipe Balaguera Sarmiento (@balagueraaa) March 18, 2023

More news

SPORTS