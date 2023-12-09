Saturday, December 9, 2023, 09:42



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

For those looking for a compact vehicle that offers quality and safety, as well as economy and performance, the new Mitsubishi Colt is the perfect choice, thanks to its impressive features and affordable price. Discover the excellence in every detail of this vehicle at Nauti-Car, official Mitsubishi dealer in the Region of Murcia.

The new Mitsubishi Colt is the brand’s latest addition. Agile and designed to be the perfect choice for drivers, it features sleek, modern styling, with aerodynamic lines and a front grille that conveys Mitsubishi Motors’ Dynamic Shield design language. On both sides you can see the characteristic LED headlights that bring to life the powerful expression of the Colt, as well as flanks that lead the eye to the rear. It also has a trunk with 391 liters of capacity, expandable up to 1,069 with the rear seats folded down.

Engines and equipment



This vehicle has three levels of equipment, designed to satisfy different preferences and needs. On the one hand, the access version, ‘Motion’ (from 17,790 euros), with a 1.0-liter gasoline engine and 65 HP of power that provides driving efficiency along with essential features to offer a comfortable experience. On the other hand, for those looking for more dynamism, ‘Kaiteki’ (from 20,690 euros) introduces a 91 HP turbo engine with 6 speeds, more advanced features and technologies. Finally, and the most complete of all, the ‘Kaiteki+’ (from 23,990 euros) offers maximum comfort, luxury and the most innovative technology.

A hybrid option (HEV) is also included in the Mitsubishi Colt in the Kaiteki and Kaiteki+ equipment levels, combining a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with a 36 kW (49 HP) electric motor, a high-voltage generator and a 1.2 kWh battery that help the combustion engine. The whole set is associated with an advanced automatic transmission and reaches 145 HP of power. This version is very useful in the city, since recovering the braking energy from the hybrid system is quite easy, where you can drive up to 80% of the time on electric.

A stylish interior



The interior of the Colt presents an SDA infotainment system on a 7″ or 9.3″ screen, depending on the version, which allows it to be used with the functionalities of the mobile phone through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, in order to keep the digital life of users to the vehicle. It has navigation details integrated into the instrument panel in front of the driver, making trips easier with essential information. On the other hand, the Multi-Sense system, available only in some versions, offers customization with ECO, Sport and My Sense driving modes, thus allowing adjustments in the steering, ambient lighting and graphic display of the dashboard. Don’t forget the Bose Premium audio system, from the higher versions, has been incorporated to offer a much deeper sound thanks to its nine-speaker configuration.

Security



The new Mitsubishi Colt highlights its comprehensive approach to safety by incorporating advanced active and passive safety systems. Thanks to its reinforced structure, it provides greater resistance to the cabin in the event of a serious incident. Belts, airbags and head restraints have pretensioners and load limiters that help prevent possible injuries to passengers.

On the other hand, it has a wide variety of advanced driving assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, peripheral vision monitor, automatic lighting, lane keeping assistant, parking assistant, recognition traffic signs, etc. All these systems are supported by ultrasonic sensors, camera and radar, providing a 360º vision to improve passenger safety.