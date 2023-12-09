Home page World

Press Split

Meta is about to launch its new app Threads in the EU. A countdown on the platform points to December 14th.

The launch of Meta’s new app Threads in the European Union is imminent. One on the Threads website Visible countdown ending on December 14th suggests the service could soon be available in the EU​​. This move follows months of availability of the app in other parts of the world, almost half a year after its rollout outside the EU. The To date, using the Threads app in Germany has only been possible through detours.

What is Threads?

Threads, a new short messaging app from Meta, combines the features of social media with the speed of a news service. Closely connected with Instagram, Threads allows users to take their Instagram profile picture and automatically follow accounts they follow on Instagram. This integration promotes a seamless user experience across the meta network.

According to a countdown, Threads app could launch in the EU on December 14, 2023. © Andre M. Chang/IMAGO

As a short messaging service, Threads allows you to share news and content in a compact, fast format, similar to Twitter. This feature makes it ideal for dynamic communication and rapid information dissemination. With its ease of use and effective communication, Threads could quickly become a major player in Europe’s digital space.

Threads delays and legal concerns in Europe

The Delay in the EU launch was caused by legal uncertainties, especially with regard to new digital laws in the EU. Meta has not yet prepared the Service for a European launch outside the UK, which is not fully regulated by GDPR or EU data protection rules​​. It was originally assumed that Meta Threads could only launch in the EU in the first quarter of 2024​​. Most recently, Threads introduced hashtags that aren’t actually hashtags.