As you probably know, The Last of Us from Naughty Dog will become a TV series produced by HBO and will be the actor Pedro Pascal to take on the role of Joel.

The actor was recently interviewed by GQ and, on this occasion, revealed that he had tried the title.

However, Pascal also revealed that he ditched the game right away, as he said he was denied for video games.

“I really don’t have any skills. I tried, but after a short time I passed the controller to my nephew. Special skills are needed that I don’t have“.

After passing the controller to his nephew, Pascal watched the game. “I found Joel very impressive“, concluded the actor.

In addition to Pedro Pascal as Joel, The Last of Us TV series will see Bella Ramsey as Ellie. The show is supervised by Craig Mazin of Chernobyl and Neil Druckmann.

In related news, we got to see some new images from the TV series that gave us a look at the supporting characters Sam and Henry.

