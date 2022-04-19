The head of Chechnya Kadyrov announced the capture of Azovstal in Mariupol under control on April 19

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Russian military will establish full control over the Azovstal plant located in Mariupol on April 19. He announced his plans in his Telegram-channel.

“I want to please those people who are waiting for peace and stability in the Ukrainian Republic that today, with the help of the Almighty, we will finish off the Banderaites in Mariupol and take Azovstal completely. In other settlements, “dill” run themselves. So today or tomorrow, the shaitans will not have long,” Kadyrov said in a published audio message.

According to him, those leaving the settlements will continue “to be caught further in Kharkov, Kyiv, wherever they are.”

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense gave two hours to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for a peaceful exit from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.