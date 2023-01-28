Former exponent of the Movimento 5 Stelle and ex “hyena” of the famous Canale 5 program, Dino Giarrusso announced today the “end” of his political exodus: on the stage of the Milanese convention promoted by the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini announced his entry into the Democratic Party, which will soon choose its new secretary and sees Bonaccini as the main candidate for the role of successor to Enrico Letta.

For the entire duration of the event he remained seated in the stalls, until he was called on stage to general amazement. “With great joy and pride – explained Giarrusso – I enter a house that has existed for some time with respect for those who built it and with humility. I believe a strong center-left is needed, I believe in the rebirth project that Bonaccini has in mind”.

Therefore, his support for the governor in the race for the Nazarene seems obvious, to the detriment of the other most accredited candidate to contend for the leadership, Elly Schlein.

From the stage, Giarrusso addressed his former party, the 5 Star Movement, trying to relaunch the alliance that dissolved with the fall of the Draghi government. “Let’s not fight over who has half a point more or less – he said – but let’s unite to then make progress together”.

In the past, the former M5S had been particularly critical of the dem, and he is aware of it: “Now they will come up with my statements, the memes of when I attacked the Democratic Party but I don’t care. I believe in Stefano Bonaccini’s project, I believe that Italy needs a strong centre-left, that’s why I’m here. And I thank Bonaccini, who is an excellent administrator, a person raised on bread and politics, who comes from the PCI in the historically best administered region of Italy “

His idea for the future of the party is that we need “more left”, because “in the last 20 years the main center-left party wanted to make people forget that they are one”.