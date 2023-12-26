Millions of workers wait for the Christmas season to be able to enjoy the holidays which, as everyone knows, include December 25 for Christmas and January 1 for New Year's Day. However, the employees in Florida have great news to celebrate in 2023. Governor Ron DeSantis announced that there will be additional days to enjoy the holidays.

According to the measure approved by the governorworkers will have more extra paid days off, since Not only is New Year's celebrated, but they will have additional days to prepare and recover from the holidays. State employees will have the following additional holidays this 2023:

The Friday before New Year's Eve which corresponds to December 29. On January 2, that is, after New Year's Day 2024.

It should be noted that these types of measures have already been taken by the governor on other occasions, for example, for Thanksgiving, which in 2023 corresponded to Thursday, November 23, he gave Wednesday the 22nd as a paid day off.

In accordance with FloridaPolitics, After this measure, one more day is being added than what the governor had already announced last year and they represent more than double the days that were granted to workers between 2019 and 2021.

The governor indicated that the intention of this measure is reward state employees who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to help and assist Florida families. “Over the past several months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida's Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide employees with much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the Christmas season.”

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida. Photo: Ron DeSantis / Facebook.

Holidays in the United States

Federal employees in Florida will enjoy additional days to those United States official holidays which are the following.