You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Holiday festivities will last longer in Florida
Holiday festivities will last longer in Florida
In Florida they will have days to prepare and then recover from the festivities
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Millions of workers wait for the Christmas season to be able to enjoy the holidays which, as everyone knows, include December 25 for Christmas and January 1 for New Year's Day. However, the employees in Florida have great news to celebrate in 2023. Governor Ron DeSantis announced that there will be additional days to enjoy the holidays.
According to the measure approved by the governorworkers will have more extra paid days off, since Not only is New Year's celebrated, but they will have additional days to prepare and recover from the holidays. State employees will have the following additional holidays this 2023:
- The Friday before New Year's Eve which corresponds to December 29.
- On January 2, that is, after New Year's Day 2024.
It should be noted that these types of measures have already been taken by the governor on other occasions, for example, for Thanksgiving, which in 2023 corresponded to Thursday, November 23, he gave Wednesday the 22nd as a paid day off.
In accordance with FloridaPolitics, After this measure, one more day is being added than what the governor had already announced last year and they represent more than double the days that were granted to workers between 2019 and 2021.
The governor indicated that the intention of this measure is reward state employees who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to help and assist Florida families. “Over the past several months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida's Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide employees with much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the Christmas season.”
Holidays in the United States
Federal employees in Florida will enjoy additional days to those United States official holidays which are the following.
- January 1, federal holiday to celebrate the new year.
- Third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Day.
- Third Monday in February, Presidents' Day.
- Last Monday in May, Memorial Day to honor those who died serving in the U.S. military.
- June 19, liberation day or Juneteenth.
- July 4, United States Independence Day.
- First Monday in September, Labor Day in the United States.
- Second Monday in October, Columbus Day.
- November 11, Veterans Day
- Fourth Thursday in November, Thanksgiving Day.
- December 25, federal holiday commemorating Christmas.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#extra #day #Florida #Year39s
Leave a Reply