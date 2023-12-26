Fontanka: the new owner of Prigozhin’s estate is the ex-head of Transmashholding

The new owner of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s family estate in Gelendzhik was the former head of Transmashholding, Andrei Bokarev. I made such conclusions “Fontanka”based on data “Spark-Interfax”.

The lease right to the land where the Prigozhin estate stands is registered to the company “Turstatus” of Pavel Prigozhin. Its new founder is JSC “Estate “Maryina Roshcha”” with revenue of eight million rubles and a loss of 13 million. As of May 2022, Bokarev owned 40 percent of the company’s shares. In March of the same year, as journalists found out, the Maryina Roshcha company received a loan of 156 million rubles from Transmashholding, a manufacturer of cars for subways in different countries.

In addition to Bokarev, the shareholder of Maryina Roshcha was the Macron-ST company. She is associated with the first deputy general director of OJSC OPK Oboronprom, Viktor Grigoriev. Among the co-owners of Maryina Roshcha, the newspaper also mentions the company A-Property Invest, owned by billionaire and Yota founder Albert Avdolyan.

The composition of shareholders at the time of the purchase of Turstatus was not known: a non-public joint stock company is not obliged to disclose information about the change of owners. However, even before the deal, as the publication notes, Maryina Roshcha held an additional issue among its shareholders in the amount of 3.7 billion rubles.

Information on the sale of the Prigozhins' dacha appeared on an open platform for free advertisements. The object was valued at 150 million rubles. The complex has 11 houses, two swimming pools, a helipad and its own pier. The four-hectare plot is adjacent to two forest plots, leased from the Gelendzhik forestry. Judging by the financial statements of Turstatus, the maintenance of the estate cost the company 13 million rubles.

Earlier, the name of the new general director of the Concord company, owned by businessman and founder of the Wagner PMC Evgeny Prigozhin, became known. It was headed by a private detective from St. Petersburg, Vladislav Pisarenok.