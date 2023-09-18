Reports about a possible coup in Georgia are not unfounded, says Dmitry Lortkipanidze, director of the Georgian-Russian public center named after Primakov. He told Izvestia about this on September 18.

“The information about a possible coup d’état, which was voiced by official representatives of the state security service, is unfounded. Why? Because soon Georgia must face a choice: it either receives the status of a candidate member of the European Union or it is denied. And for any possible continuation of political events, a scenario that is based on a coup d’etat is completely plausible,” the expert said.

Lortkipanidze drew attention to the fact that the report from representatives of the state security service accurately indicates all those individuals who may be behind the impending coup.

“The public perceives this information with alarm,” he noted.

Earlier that day, the state security service of the republic reported that a group of conspirators was planning to stage a coup in Georgia and forcibly change power. It is alleged that the authors of the plan are ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgy Lortkipanidze, bodyguard of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili Mikhail Baturin and commander of the Georgian Legion in Ukraine Mamuka Mamulashvili.