It was another fun morning of looking at cars on Saturday.

As we announced in advance, a cool car meeting was planned last Saturday: a Coffee Run by Collecting Cars. These meetings are organized worldwide and now it was time for an edition in the Netherlands for the third time.

After the first Dutch Coffee Run took place in Zandvoort, Hemkade 48 in Zaandam was now the stage for the event for the second time. We at Autoblog were also represented again and there was also a considerable number of Autoblog readers present who had responded to the call.

The weather gods were once again very favorable to us. In fact, in retrospect it seems to have been the last real day of summer. Partly because of this, there was a very nice turnout: car enthusiasts came to Zaandam in large numbers, with cars ranging from a Volvo 850 T5-R to a Lamborghini Diablo.

To name a few highlights: for example, there was a BAC Mono present (of which there are only two in the Netherlands) and a real Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Pininfarina Series II. Those who prefer accessible cars also got their money’s worth: there were also plenty of cool hot hatches and youngtimers.

We would also say: take a look at the photos to see what goodies were available and to get a taste of the atmosphere. If you’re disappointed that you weren’t there, there will probably be a sequel.

