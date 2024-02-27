The technical director of the Mexican National Team, Jaime Lozanohas revealed its list of 60 footballers candidates to play in the Final Four matches of the Concacaf Nations Leaguewith the first confrontation against Panama next Thursday, March 21.
Of the 60 players who were included in the pre-list, eight of them were from Club América: Luis Ángel Malagón, Kevin Álvarez, Israel Reyes, Ramón Juárez, Cristian Calderón, Jonathan dos Santos, Julián Quiñones and Henry Martin.
In the event that the Aztec team defeats the Panamanians, the second match would be played against the winner of the key between the United States and Jamaica.
It is worth mentioning that there were several surprises in the pre-list, such as the inclusion of the red-and-white captain, Victor 'Pocho' Guzmánin addition to the defenders of the Eagles: Ramon Juarez and Cristian Calderon.
After the announcement, the major absences of some players came to light through social networks. The defender of the Rays, Alan Monteswhich has stood out in this Closing 2024. Likewise, two elements of the Sacred Flock that have performed at a good level: Alan Mozo and Ricardo Marin.
In the end, the reality is that there will only end up being only 23 or 24 players left to seek the first title of Concacaf Nations League in its third edition, after Mexico has been runner-up twice, falling on both occasions to the United States, which was led by Gerardo Martino.
The finals and third place matchups are scheduled for March 24, with all matches to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
