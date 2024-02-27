After the news that Stellantis could produce Leapmotor cars in Italy, another Chinese brand could also make its way into our country. This is BYD which has reportedly started a dialogue with the Government chaired by Giorgia Meloni to build a factory on the Peninsula. At the moment there is no official confirmation from the Executive but the Asian giant has already underlined that the Government itself has made contact to start a dialogue on the possible landing in Italy.

Dialogue between BYD and the Government

“We have been in contact to discuss the issue. It depends on our sales, we are making very good progress” – explained BYD number one, Michael Shu during a speech at the Geneva Motor Show – We are focusing on Hungary and it is too early to say when and if a decision on a second site will be made.” For his part, the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso highlighted how there are indeed open talks, although he did not explicitly name BYD as the interlocutor for the opening of a new automotive factory in Italy: “The Government is working to improve the attractiveness of the country system towards foreign investors – said Urso on the sidelines of the visit to the former Ilva in Taranto – we must welcome in the best possible way all those who want to make a productive investment in our country.”

Stellantis and the EU investigations into Chinese brands

While waiting to understand whether the possibility of seeing a BYD factory being created can materialise, there remains strong criticism of the project of a second manufacturer in Italy by Stellantis, with Carlos Tavares himself having highlighted how we should worry about strengthening the manufacturers Europeans rather than encouraging the entry of Chinese competitors. Competitors who are also in the sights of the European Union which has launched an investigation into the alleged advantages of these brands thanks to subsidies from the Beijing government. From this point of view, however, BYD does not fear any retaliation: “We have strong products and technologies and flexibility in supply chain management. Based on the facts, I do not believe that the company's success in Europe comes from subsidies.”