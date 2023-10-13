Since the entry into force of the immigration law that the governor promoted Ron DeSantis, Florida faces an unthinkable phenomenon in terms of employment. Based on the new legislation that targets undocumented immigrantsstate companies experience problems finding labor, both qualified and unskilled.

The SB 1718 law It was approved in May thanks to a majority of both chambers of the State Assembly. Entry into force from July 1, the initiative of DeSantis generated a lot of concern not only among undocumented, but among your loved ones and acquaintances. The thing is that the legislation harshly punishes those who are found in violation and those who help them in any way.

Based on this new legal framework, many migrants from different countries who were settled in Florida They made the decision to go to other states less hostile to their situation, according to what was stated The New Herald. This exodus resulted in a shortage of workers in certain sectors of the economy and, therefore, the hampering of activity.

According to an analysis of the United States Census in 2021 that was replicated by the aforementioned media, the undocumented workers They represented 11 percent of the state’s workforce. This was intensified in sectors such as agriculture and construction, where the percentage increased to 37 and 23 percent respectively. These numbers are even more important in areas like Miami-Dade County, where 65 percent of the workforce is made up of immigrants.

Photo: Ron DeSantis/Facebook

What Ron DeSantis’ immigration law says about employment in Florida

At this point, the legislation requires employers to verify the employment authorizations of new hires and to use E-Verify in the event that the company has twenty-five or more people in its charge.

In addition to the sanctions that those who do not comply with these regulations may receive, those who do not comply with these regulations may also be accused. undocumented who use fake IDs to get a job.