The Spanish team has overcome the first “final” of this qualifier for Euro 2024, winning 2-0 against Scotland, and although everything indicates that qualification is practically done, the match against Norway is the other final that must be overcome. The Norwegians also come from a resounding victory over Cyprus and with an unstoppable Haaland. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Norway vs Spain played?
City: Oslo, Norway
Stadium: Ullevaal
Date: Sunday October 15
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: Tobias Stieler
VAR: Bastian Dankert
How can you watch Norway vs Spain on television in Spain?
The 1 TVE
How can you watch Norway vs Spain on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Norway vs Spain on television in Mexico?
Sky+
How can you watch Norway vs Spain on television in the United States?
VIX+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cyprus
|
Victory 0-4
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Goergia
|
2-1 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Jordan
|
6-0 victory
|
Friendly
|
Cyprus
|
3-1 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
Defeat 1-2
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Scotland
|
2-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Cyprus
|
6-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Georgia
|
Victory 1-7
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Croatia
|
0-0 victory (penalties)
|
UEFA Nations League
|
Italy
|
2-1 victory
|
UEFA Nations League
Norway came into this Group A of the Euro Cup qualifier as a clear contender to win the group along with Spain, and the emergence of Scotland into this balance has ousted the Norwegians to a rather complicated position. Despite having players like Odegaard and Haaland, they are at serious risk of being left out of the European Championship if they do not win or at least score against Spain.
The Spanish team has suffered a similar case to Norway. The defeat against Scotland left the group uphill for Luis de la Fuente’s team, but little by little they have returned to their best level. This match is a final, and unfortunately for the Spaniards, without Lamine Yamal, Balde and Nico Williams have joined in this last match, two important pieces for this team. Pedraza has been called up at the last minute to make up for the casualties.
Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Meling; Berge, Odegaard, Aursnes; Sorloth, Solbakken, Haaland.
Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Fran García; Rodri, Mikel Merino, Gavi; Ferrán, Oyarzabal, Morata.
Norway 2-3 Spain. The Spanish team has a strong identity of controlling many of the games and finishing the 90 minutes with few goals, but facing Norway you have to count on Haaland and his ability to score. The Spanish team created a lot of danger against Scotland in the first half without any luck, and with a little more luck we could see a scoreboard full of goals.
