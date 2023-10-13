The Spanish team has suffered a similar case to Norway. The defeat against Scotland left the group uphill for Luis de la Fuente’s team, but little by little they have returned to their best level. This match is a final, and unfortunately for the Spaniards, without Lamine Yamal, Balde and Nico Williams have joined in this last match, two important pieces for this team. Pedraza has been called up at the last minute to make up for the casualties.