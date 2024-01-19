This Friday, January 19, France woke up with temperatures below 10 degrees below zero after the snowfall of the last two days. Therefore, it has led to the closure of some schools and restrictions on traffic.

In the area around the city of Amiens (northwest), the thermometer dropped to 9 degrees below zero, The opening of schools had been left to the discretion of the schools themselves.

In Normandy (northwest) school transport was suspended in the departments of Eure and Seine-Maritime. Inside that region, temperatures of up to 14 degrees below zero were observed.

The Prefecture (Government delegation) of Cantal (center) also canceled school transportation and the circulation of trucks on various highway axes. It even closed traffic on the A75 motorway (which connects Clermont Ferrand with Béziers) in several sections of that same department of Cantal and in those of Puy-de-Dôme and Haute-Loire, as it passes through the Massif Central.

In the Aisne department (north), the Prefecture also imposed restrictions on trucks and limited the maximum speed on highways to 130 kilometers per hour, instead of 110 (90 instead of 110 for heavy vehicles).

In Isère, in the Alps, Trucks could not travel on the highways.

The state railway company SNCF had warned that regional trains (TER) in Hauts-de-France, a region bordering Belgium, They were going to operate irregularly until Saturdayand that their buses would not enter service until this Friday afternoon.

Beyond 2 degrees below zero in Paris, the thermometers dropped to -6 in Le Bourget (a dozen kilometers north of the capital), -7 in Lille (north) or -11 in Beauvais (northwest). Further south, temperatures were also negative in large cities such as Lyon (-1) or Bordeaux (-1).

