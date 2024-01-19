A man with a pipe, a bald croupier and two men on the move make it clear where the boundaries between legal and illegal gambling lie. There are examples on both sides of the Rhine.

DIt is not obvious that money is being made illegally with slot machines in this quiet side street in Wiesbaden. Bearded men smoke under short awnings as a light rain falls and watch the barely existent activity on the street. The two men walking down the street and looking at some bars seem to be searching.

Apparently they don't know their way around here. They walk up and down, looking through the doors and windows of some cafes and bars. In the end they decide on one that emits gentle music that sounds like the Balkans or Bosphorus. Hardly visited at the moment. On the left a few older men are sitting playing cards. The cold smell of cigarettes hangs in the air, loud discussions permeate the dim atmosphere.