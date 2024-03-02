The Burkina Faso army in the forests of Kossi eliminated the terrorist leader Hassan Idriss Boli. This was reported on Saturday, March 2, by the Burkina News Agency (AIB).

“Hasan Idriss Boly, the operational head of the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) in Boucle du Mouhoun, was neutralized along with 26 of his accomplices on February 20,” the agency reported, citing sources.

The publication clarifies that Boli joined the ranks of the terrorist group in 2019 and was one of the people responsible for the blockade of the city of Nuna. Burkina Faso also holds him responsible for several attacks on security forces and civilians.

“The destruction of this criminal is a victory for the armed forces, strongly committed to the liberation of the territory of Burkina Faso,” writes AIB.

Earlier, on February 25, 15 people were killed in an attack on a church in Burkina Faso. The Catholic community of the village of Essakane became the victim of a terrorist attack during Sunday prayers. 12 people died on the spot, three more died after being hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

The country's Christian churches have suffered more than once due to terrorist attacks, and jihadists are increasingly kidnapping clergy.