He Al Hilal took advantage of the setback Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo, that did not go beyond a draw against the bottom team, won its duel with Al Ittihad, who accused the absence of Karim Bemzema (3-1), and increased his advantage as leader of the Saudi Arabian League tAfter the twenty-second day, but the Portuguese was focused on another issue.

The team in which they play Neymar, absent for months due to injury, the Moroccan goalkeeper Bono, the Brazilian Malcolm, the serbs Sergei Milinkovic Savic or Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Portuguese Ruben Neves or the Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly, leads Al Nassr by nine points.

Big surprise

While Ronaldo deals with the results of his team, with the controversy that his celebration has unleashed when in the stands they chanted his name Lionel Messihis wife, Georgina Rodriguezit's a great figure.

The model made an impact at a fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, but remembering her husband, the prominent Portuguese soccer player.

The surprise was huge when Rodríguez came out on the catwalk wearing a retro t-shirt that Ronaldo wore when he was part of the Manchester United.



It happened at the parade Vetements Womenswear. The renowned model wore a red dress, but on the top was her husband's surname, Ronaldo, and the number seven, the same one she wore at the time with the English club.

As expected, social networks exploded with Rodríguez's outfit, who won the eyes of the public, not only for the dress, but for her stunning figure.

Georgina Rodríguez walked at the Vetements Paris Fashion Week show 🇫🇷 wearing a red dress signed with Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic number 7. pic.twitter.com/q4T5492v6R — Blue (@BlueboyCR7) March 2, 2024

“Georgina Rodríguez was present at Paris Fashion Week at the @vetements_official catwalk show with a t-shirt dress signed by Cristiano Ronaldo,” was read in 'X' before Twitter.

The key thing about the shirt is that there was a signature from Cristiano Ronaldo on the number, which is why the dress caused a sensation.

Rodríguez was seen accompanied by her children Eva Maria and Mateo Dos Santos, who shared special moments with their mother Paris France.

