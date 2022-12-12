There is no doubt that in 2022 Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel ‘Supermán’ López he is not the best and his future is uncertain.

Once the competition is over, the International Cycling Union (UCI) disqualified him from the test, took away the prizes and points he had won for the Arkea-Samsic team, because in two of his blood tests the substance tramadol was found.

Although this medicine is not on the list of prohibited substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and it is not considered as positive, since he violated a UCI rule in competition and received his punishment.

Quintana appealed the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), but the entity dismissed the appeal, confirming the sanction.

Nairo Quintana does not have a team. 20 days ago he warned that he already had something certain in his future, but he did not give the name of the new team with him, arguing that the same team was in charge of saying it.

It has been talked about Cofidis, Astana, Ag2r and even Movistar, but one by one those same groups have ruled out the presence of the Boyacá cyclist.

Winner of the Giro d’Italia 2014 and Vuelta A España 2016.

López, without team

López, for his part, is no longer a team runner Astanaas reported by the squad.

“The Astana Qazaqstan team discovered new elements that show the probable connection of Miguel Ángel López with Dr. Marcos Maynar,” the statement said.

And he added: “Consequently, the team had no other solution than to terminate the contract between the team and the rider, based on breaches of said contract and the internal rules of the team, with immediate effect. To preserve the rights of the team and the rider, no further comment will be made.”

Last November, the former cyclist and sports director Vicente Belda Vicedo, his son Vicente Belda García, Astana team masseur, and the Colombian cyclist were some of those investigated in the plot dedicated to the distribution of prohibited drugs for doping athletes and that has dismantled the Central Operating Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard.

That time, López denied the accusations. “Currently I don’t have any active investigative process,” he said.

When the problem broke out last July, López was separated by the Kazakh team, while they investigated the case. And on August 1, shortly before the Tour of Spain, the group issued a statement confirming it in the team for that competition.

However, this decision taken by Astana is final and his future is more uncertain than that of Nairo Quintana.

