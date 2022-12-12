Football lovers and section Brazil They still do not come out of their astonishment and even sadness, after the elimination of the eleventh from Rio de Janeiro last week of the World Cup Qatar 2022.



neymaridol of the world, was one of the Brazilian players who expressed his pain the most after being eliminated by the Croatian team – which tomorrow plays its way to the final with Argentina – the penalty kick took its toll on the Brazilians.

Experts in the field of sports had bet on Brazil and they gave it as one of the favorites in the final, they took it as certain that they would manage to lift their sixth cup.

Neymar da Silva Santos, 30, already in Brazil, published on his Instagram account several conversations – of a private nature – that he had with his teammates after his elimination.

“I decided to expose (without their permission) so they can see how much we wanted and how united we were. Those were some of the messages that I exchanged with the group. Feeling very sad, but we have to be stronger to move forward and I am sure that with the support of all the fans we will come back stronger.”Neymar wrote.

Some of the conversations were held with Rodrygo, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva.

He told Rodrygo that he was a crack

“I am here to tell you that you are a crack… It is an honor to be able to be part of your career, to hear you say that I am one of your idols and to see you become one of the cracks in the history of Brazil! Penalties are missed by those who kick, I’ve already missed many in my career and I’ve learned from all of them,” Neymar said.

Who added: “But I never gave up, I always sought to improve and perfected myself in everything. I like you gracefully, not because of the player, but because of the good people and good heart you have. Stay firm, those criticisms will make you strong and you will remember everything I tell you. You are going to bring a drink to Brazil. I wish you the best in the world. Disconnect these days, rest and come back with everything. I am here for whatever you need, without demagogy. We are together! “Was the message to the player who missed one of the charges from the penalty spot.

What did you write to Marquinhos?

-How are you? I’m here to tell you that I’m your fan. A penalty is not going to change what I think of you. I am with you forever and you know it. Love you.

And, there, brother. Little by little improving. Just time (and look there) to get all this out. And you? How are you? Thanks for the message and for thinking of me, brother. You are a beast, I really wanted everything to go well. It sucks to think that that penalty was an obstacle in our dream. But let’s go, we have to be strong, give time to time and see what football has in store for us.

—That is the thought, to give time to time. I know more than anyone that everything happens, good times and bad. Stay firm, take advantage of the family and never forget that in addition to your partner I am your friend and I love you well. I love you and we are still together.

“It’s true brother. Only we know what we went through to get here, and what we spent those days there. That’s why it hurts a lot, the weight is great, but God knows what he does, if he gave me this it’s because I can bear it and continue.

Thiago Silva

—We are going to have to continue brother, sadly it is like that. I really wanted to give you that cup. You, me and Dani (Alves) deserved it too much. But God has our purpose and he knows all things.

-Brother, It’s more fucked up than I imagined the truth. I can not stand. I can’t believe we lost. I can not believe it. Every time I remember it, daughters of p… make me want to cry. But I’ll be fine.

—Every time I watch TV I get angry, how sad bpm