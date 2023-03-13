American model Paulina Porizkova responded to criticism of her candid photos

American model, actress and writer of Czech origin Paulina Porizkova responded to the criticism of the haters who regularly discuss her candid photo shoots. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization and banned in Russia).

The 57-year-old fashion model posted a picture in which she posed in lace black lingerie, leather high heeled boots and an oversized red cardigan. At the same time, she let her hair down, and completely refused makeup. In addition, the celebrity decided not to wear any jewelry.

Related materials:

Subscribers scolded Porizkova for another publication of a photo in underwear. However, the model rebuffed critics and stated that women in adulthood have every right to share such content. “We are still sexy and not invisible. It is sad that because of such comments, people with complexes cannot find a place where they can love themselves for who they are, ”she said in the description of the post.

In February, Paulina Porizkova showed off her natural appearance in a bikini photo. The celebrity shared a picture in which she poses on the territory of the villa in a black and yellow bikini with an animal print. The fashion model was captured sitting on a sun lounger with her hair down and without makeup.