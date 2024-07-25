According to the criteria of

According to the Disney World website, by using the My Disney Experience app in the United States and then purchasing a multi-ticket Lightning Lane Passyou can:

Plan ahead and choose up to 3 multi-pass experiences and arrival periods at a Theme Park prior to arriving at the Theme Park.

Once you are in the park and Enjoy your first multi-pass experience you may be able to make an additional selection (subject to availability).

Enjoy the photographic benefits. Receive digital downloads of photos and videos of select attractions from your day, captured with the Disney PhotoPass service. As well as access to Disney PhotoPass lenses. Disney PhotoPass terms and conditions apply to this benefit.

You will now be able to access Disney attractions without waiting in line. Photo:Mundo de Walt Disney Share

With the acquisition of a Individual Lightning Lane Pass can save you time in line for one of the most requested attractions within the Disney parkwhich are not available with the Lightning Lane Multi-Pass. You may purchase up to 2 individual passes per day, subject to availability.

You may purchase up to 2 individual Lightning Lane passes per day, subject to availability.

To make the exchangeyou will need to go to the Lightning Lane entrance of your selected experience during your scheduled arrival windowTo redeem your selection, you’ll tap at the Lightning Lane entrance with a Disney Wristband, Disney MagicMobile Pass, Key to the World Card, or a ticket card linked to your valid Theme Park admission.

Lightning Lane passes can be obtained online. Photo:Mundo de Walt Disney Share

Other Disney Lightning Lane Pass Considerations

The Multi-Ride Lightning Lane Pass is non-refundable. If you cancel or modify your hotel reservation after purchasing a multi-ticket Lightning Lane Pass, your selected attractions and arrival periods are subject to cancellation based on eligibility rules.

When you are again eligible to choose Lightning Lane options, you can use the My Disney Experience app to choose multiple Lightning Lane Pass experiences and arrival windows available for the pass you previously purchased.

Lightning Lane Passesattractions and experiences may vary by dateare subject to change or closure, are limited in availability, are not guaranteed, and may not be available at all on the date of visit or time you make a selection. Price, conditions, and entitlements are subject to restrictions, changes, or cancellations without notice.

Products and services are provided through the My Disney Experience app, which is designed for use in the United States only and is available in English only.