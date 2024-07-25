Memory disorders | Alzheimer’s disease is becoming more common among Finns of working age – An expert tells you when you should apply for memory tests

Memory disorders|A predisposing gene is not a set-in-stone fate either, the researcher reminds. Studies have shown that lifestyle can have a significant impact on the risk of memory disorders.

HS told on Wednesday research, on the basis of which Alzheimer’s diagnoses among working-age people seem to be becoming more common in Finland.

Emeritus professor of geriatrics at the University of Helsinki and researcher at the Hus Group Timo Strandberg in this article, answers questions about what should be known about Alzheimer’s disease and memory disorders in general.

When should you apply for the tests?

There is no unequivocal answer to this question, because Alzheimer’s disease, like other memory diseases, develops gradually.

“It can develop for a long time and little by little, over twenty years,” Strandberg states.

Timo Strandberg, Emeritus Professor of Geriatrics.

However, the key is deviating from the usual behavior and skills.

“If, for example, you used to be very good at finding routes and you start getting lost all the time, even on a familiar route, that could be a sign.”

Complex things that used to go smoothly can start to seem difficult. He may start repeating the same thing many times without remembering that he has said it before.

“A single forgetting of words, on the other hand, doesn’t tell you anything, because sometimes the so-called hard drive of the head is just overloaded.”

The same applies to objects, but forgetting the purpose can be more serious instead.

“If you can’t remember where the car keys are, it’s not necessarily a sign of anything, but if you don’t know what to do with the keys, it’s more serious.”

Often close people draw attention to signs. It’s worth listening to them.

“Many may deny the symptoms and changes for a long time. This is a real problem when people should be brought to examinations.”

Can tests reveal the disease or its precursor?

In recent years, the tests used to map memory disorders have been criticized as insufficient.

For example, the traditional mmse test (mini-mental state examination) works according to experts mainly for situations where the disease has already been diagnosed.

In the Mmse test, questions such as “what season is it now”, “what day of the week is today” and “which country are we in” are answered.

The test has also been considered to work less well in the population with a higher level of education.

“A person who has been educated for a long time is used to dealing with different things that challenge the mind and may get full marks on the test for a long time.”

According to Strandberg, with a lower level of education, the score may remain lower, but the person may still manage in their work and everyday life.

One of the tasks of the mmse test. The narrow test is considered poor for early disease detection.

The newer test Moca (Montreal Cognitive Assessment) works better.

“It’s a little more complex, and better at detecting possible mild cognitive impairment.”

Mild cognitive impairment means a state that is between the ability to process information normally and the difficulty of processing information at the level of dementia.

In addition, the wider Cerad test (The Consortium to Establish a Registry for Alzheimer’s Disease) is used. Even in that case, the increased education level of the population has led to the fact that people do better in the test.

Published last year according to the dissertation the score limit of the test should be updated to better take into account differences in education and age.

Along with the tests, the measurement of biological changes related to the disease is being developed. In Alzheimer’s disease, these include, for example, the deposition of beta-amyloid in the brain tissue.

However, changes can also be seen without disease or symptoms. Therefore, imaging and laboratory tests are mainly used to support diagnosis.

“You can’t see dementia on an MRI.”

An illustrator’s view of amyloid plaques, one of the changes in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s.

What should be thought of a weak test result or diagnosis?

The study on the renewal of the Cerad test also found that Alzheimer’s disease is detected too late, especially in people with higher education.

Early diagnosis could help relieve symptoms and slow the progression of the disease earlier.

Therefore, it is positive if mild cognitive impairment is detected in time. It can progress to Alzheimer’s disease or a memory disorder, but of course that doesn’t happen to everyone.

Even Alzheimer’s disease is not the same sentence as before, says Strandberg. You can live with the disease.

“Illness has a long arc these days. Professor Timo Erkinjuntti said at the time that an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is not an Auschwitz diagnosis.”

A person who may be ill should take care of their cholesterol, for example, because Alzheimer’s disease is associated with many associated diseases and complications, such as the risk of arterial disease.

“Memory disease cannot be prevented, but associated diseases can.”

What all affects the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and memory disorders?

The tendency to suffer from memory disorders is known to be inherited. At particularly high risk are people who inherit the apoe4/4 gene form from both parents.

However, a predisposing legacy is not a set-in-stone fate, Strandberg reminds. Research has shown that lifestyle can have a significant impact on the risk.

They are in a key position healthy diet, exercise, brainstorming, social activity and control of cardiovascular disease risk factors.

Regarding the last one, Strandberg emphasizes taking care of blood pressure.

“There is research evidence that the clinical disease can be prevented precisely with the help of blood pressure treatment. High blood pressure is poison for the brain.”

According to Strandberg, there is also more and more research evidence that various types of inflammation can contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

For example a common bacterium in oral infections has been linked to Alzheimer’s.

Studies have also found that those who were hospitalized due to an infectious disease people have about one and a half times the risk of developing dementia later in life.