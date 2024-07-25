The former president of USA and Republican candidate, Donald Trumpaccused this Thursday the Democratic Party of having given “a coup” against the current president, Joe Biden, who refused to run for re-election due to internal pressure from his own party.

Trump spoke by phone on the Fox News morning show and called Biden’s Wednesday night speech from the White House “terrible.” Oval Office from the White House in which he gave more details about his decision to withdraw from the electoral race.

“I think it was a coup. They didn’t want him to run. He was way down in the polls and they thought he was going to lose,” the Republican said.

The New York tycoon accused former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017), influential Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders of being behind a plot to force Biden to withdraw after his disastrous role in the electoral debate with Trump last month.

“They went to see him and told him he couldn’t win the election, which I think is true,” the Republican said.

Freshly recovered from Covid-19, Biden gave a speech to the nation on Wednesday night in which he explained that he decided to pass “the baton” to a new generation to unite The United States and “saving” democracy, which he considers to be in danger due to a possible second term by Trump.

The Republican candidate responded on Fox News that the speech was “terrible” because “everything was wrong,” from the president’s appearance to his voice.

Trump also lashed out at the presumed new Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who he called “a radical leftist who is not very intelligent.”

Harris’s step forward worries Republicans because the first polls and analyses, although still very preliminary, suggest that the vice president would have a better electoral performance than Biden and could defeat Trump in some key states.

Harris and Trump begin their pre-campaign without a clear leader in voting intention, according to CNN



The pre-campaign for the 2024 US presidential election between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump begins without a clear leader, according to a new CNN poll conducted by consulting firm SSRS after President Joe Biden ended his re-election bid.

Harris, although she has the majority of support among Democrats to be the party’s candidate for the November presidential election, has not yet been confirmed by the party, while Trump has already obtained the official nomination to lead the Republicans in the electoral contest.

In this context, Trump has 49% support among registered voters across the country compared to 46% for Harris, according to the American network.

For CNN, this is the closest race so far if we compare all the previous polls when the rivals were Trump himself and the current president of the country, in which the differences in voting intention between the two were greater.

The poll found that voters broadly support both Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race and his decision to remain in office until the end of his presidential term.

Moreover, Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters are generally enthusiastic about Harris and willing to rally around her as the new nominee.

The poll, conducted online July 22-23, surveyed registered voters who had previously participated in CNN polls in April and June in which Trump led Biden by 6 points in voting intention.

According to CNN, Harris maintains 95% of the support among those who in previous polls said they supported Biden, while Trump retains the loyalty of 92%.

And those who previously said they would support neither Biden nor Trump in a two-way matchup now split 30% for Harris and 27% for Trump, with the remainder saying they would vote for someone else or stay away from this year’s election.