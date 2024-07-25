Paris (AFP)

The French fencing team, which includes Olympic champion Romain Cannon, took an hour and 40 minutes to make the journey from the Olympic Village to the Grand Palais, the site of the fencing competitions at the Paris Olympics, according to a source close to the team.

“We were stuck in a traffic jam for a long time, 900 metres from the Grand Palace, and it took us an hour and 40 minutes,” said Yannick Borel, who won the team title with his country at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

“It was apparently exceptional because they took 45 minutes the day before, that’s the risk of commuting, but it’s okay, we start at 12:25 p.m. so even if we leave very early, it’s okay,” he added.

Romain Cannon, Yannick Borel, Luigi Middleton and Paul Allegri got to know the site and did the traditional weapons check before entering the competition on Sunday, and other French fencers will return to the site on Friday.

The fencers set off from the athletes’ village on the northern edge of Paris, in the Seine-Saint-Denis area, and quickly reached the Place de l’Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in about forty minutes, before getting stuck on the Avenue Marceau.

A QR code checkpoint that allows access to the area stopped dozens of cars in front of them.

“If it takes longer, I’ll have more music to listen to,” Cannon said, adding, “You shouldn’t let such small details affect you too much, or you won’t live anymore.”

The women’s fencing competitions will start at 10:00 am on Saturday (8:00 GMT), with the round of 32 in which some fencers will participate, while the women’s sword competitions will start on Monday morning.