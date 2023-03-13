The film Everything Everywhere All At Once has already won four statuettes at the presentation of the Oscars. Actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis were awarded for their supporting roles, while the film also received awards for best editing and best direction.

Ke Huy Quan was the favorite in his category for Best Supporting Actor. The award for Curtis came partly as a surprise. For a long time, Angela Bassett was the big contender, according to the bookmakers, for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The film Everything Everywhere All At Once, an action comedy about a middle-aged woman who can travel between numerous alternate universes, has been nominated in eleven categories. Ke Huy Quan plays the woman’s husband. Curtis plays the role of a tax inspector, who is her lover in an alternate universe.

Tears

Both actors tearfully accepted their award. Quan, a former child star who temporarily gave up acting years ago, spoke to his 84-year-old mother who was watching at home. He also mentioned the fact that he spent a year in a refugee camp in his youth. "These kinds of stories normally only occur in films, keep believing in your dreams," cried an emotional Quan.

Jamie Lee Curtis also mentioned her parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, who themselves only received nominations throughout their careers. She thanked everyone who has contributed to her career over the past half century. “For everyone who made this film and for everyone who believed in the genre films I starred in, we won this Oscar together,” said Curtis.

Dutch cinemas

Ilse van der Spoel from distributor The Searchers said on Monday in the broadcast of the Oscars on FilmBox that the action comedy will be shown in more Dutch cinemas again, partly due to the Oscar win. She did not say how many extra cinemas are involved. The film has been running in Dutch theaters since May. To date, the film has attracted more than 130,000 visitors.