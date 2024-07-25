Abu Dhabi Police called on the public today, Thursday, not to approach or take pictures during an exercise to measure readiness.

She wrote on her official account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter): “Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with partners, is conducting an exercise this evening, Thursday, July 25, in the Al Dhafra region (Zayed City) to measure readiness and enhance response.”

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public not to approach or take pictures “to preserve public safety.”