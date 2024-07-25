by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes, the climb continues

“We will also have updates in Hungary and Spa“. Toto’s promise Wolff has become reality: Mercedes is pushing every weekend on the upgrade front, and after bringing a new rear tyre to the W15, it will do the same in Belgium, a weekend for which the Brackley team will have a new floor. Lewis Hamilton also confirmed it Hamilton at the press conference.

Hamilton’s words

“This weekend we have an update, I can’t wait to see what sensations I have on track and to take another step in the right direction.. And it’s interesting to see what awaits us in the next 11 races.“, this is the comment of the Mercedes driver at Spa. The seven-time world champion then spoke about reaching the 200th podium, which came right at the Hungaroring: “I think it’s a very surreal moment. I never thought that, arriving in Formula 1, I would have reached these numbers. But as I said in the last race, when I see photos from the past I think of all those who have been part of this journey.. I think going forward I’ll still feel great. I don’t feel old, but I still feel very youngfull of energy and enthusiastic. And I really enjoy working with the team in the right direction“.

Russell’s words

George Russell also confirmed that there are developments on the W15. The #63 believes that Mercedes can fight for victory in conditions that are likely to be cooler and more suited to the characteristics of the car than the Hungaroring: “I think Budapest confirmed what we already knew before the weekend, that we perform better in cooler conditions than in warmer ones. As for Spa, I think rain is forecast.“.

“As Lewis said, we’ve made some updates, which is really exciting, to see if we can make a step forward after what we did in Canada a few races ago. We want to fight with McLaren and Red Bull. I think that’s what Formula 1 is all about: we want to be in the fight and it would be great to be back there this weekend.“.