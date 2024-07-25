At the LOWEST PRICE and OPPORTUNITY is on Mercado Libre the Selectshop PO3C gaming chair ergonomic, swivel and reclining, for a gaming experience. On Mercado Libre the gaming chair is sold in 62% OFF So its list price goes from being $3,999 pesos and now remains at $1,499 Mexican pesos Limited Time.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 25, could change depending on its validity on Mercado Libre.”

The PO3C gaming chair from Selectshop can be purchased on Mercado Libre For a limited time, 62% cheaper with cash and credit payments. Some bank cards offer the option of paying in 2 or 3 months without interest. If you need a longer period to purchase this product, you can use financing that will give you up to 24 months to pay, but adding interest. Below you can learn about the characteristics of the two-tone chair, as well as the details of the participating payment methods.

What are the main features of the Selectshop PO3C gaming chair?

– Selectshop brand.

– PO3C model.

– Reclining.

– Rotating.

– Ergonomic.

– Black and red color.

– Made of steel and vinyl material.

– With leg lift.

– Reinforced steel structure.

– Padded seat and backrest, covered in vinyl leather.

– Supports 130 kg.

Here you will find more information from the PO3C gaming chair by Selectshop.

What payment methods are available for the Selectshop PO3C gaming chair on Amazon Mexico?

The Selectshop PO3C gaming chair It contemplates as payment methods that maintain the opportunity price of $1,499 pesos, for the 62% temporary DISCOUNT it has, the cash and credit through bank cardsCitibanamex and Visa will give you 3 and 2 months without interest, respectively, while 24-month financing with interest is available paying with Mastercard, American Express and Visa.

To buy the PO3C gaming chair from Selectshop at 62% OFF

